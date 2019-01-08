SFL Companies named Best and Brightest companies to work for in the nation in 2018

AUBURN HILLS, Mich - SFL Companies has been named Best and Brightest Companies to work for in the nation for 2018 by the National Association for Business.

This is SFL Companies second time winning the award. The award honors companies that excel at employee relations, use innovation to motivate employee, implement creative compensation programs and more.

The Best and Brightest Program honored 512 national winning organizations from across the country out of 2.400 nominations. The companies that have been selected to be recognized nationally as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® will be featured in the January online edition of Corp! Magazine. With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources have identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

For more information on the Best and Brightest Programs by the National Association for Business, please visit www.thebestandbrightest.com.