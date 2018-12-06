Shapero Hall in Detroit demolition starts, to be replaced with $108 million apartment complex

DETROIT - Sledgehammers knocked down the first of countless bricks Thursday at the old, run-down Shapero Hall in Detroit's Lafayette Park.

It's the first step in a $108 million project for the city.

Lafayette Park is a tight-knit neighborhood, and people living there have a big interest in what the new development is going to look like.

Resident Lila Crocker had a front-row seat to the building outside her window for years.

"I have been waiting 14 years for someone to take over the building," Crocker said.

Crocker was joined by a number of neighbors to witness the demolition. They've been involved in the process of what's to become the new Lafayette West.

Developer Amin Irving knows he has to continue to work with neighbors on his new $108 million project, which will bring 374 lofts, townhouses, flats, high rise apartments and retail space to the area. It has to look and feel like the Lafayette Park neighborhood. So far, residents are liking what they're seeing.

