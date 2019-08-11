Shared-ride driver shot while picking up client in Detroit

After the shared-ride driver pulled up, the client ran towards the car and told the victim to drive. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A shared-ride driver was shot in Detroit while picking up a client Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting happened at 6:45 a.m. Sunday when the shared-ride driver was on her way to pick up a client in the 9000 block of Grandville Avenue in Detroit.

When she arrived, the client was damaging a vehicle on the driveway at a home in the area. After the shared-ride driver pulled up, the client ran towards the car and told the victim to drive.

A person then came out of the house and started firing shots. The shooter struck the shared-ride driver, a 33-year-old, in the thigh. The shooter is unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 800-SPEAK-UP.



