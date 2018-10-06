News

Sister Pie founder authors new cookbook

Book features recipes connected to popular Detroit eatery

By Shawn Ley - Reporter, Natasha Dado

DETROIT - Entrepreneur Lisa Ludwinski's new book, "Sister Pie: Recipes and Stories from the Detroit Bakery,"

is garnering a lot of attention. 

 

In just a few years, Ludwinski, the founder of Sister Pie, has gone from opening a popular eatery in Detroit’s West Village to becoming a published author.

 

Sister Pie is a Detroit based seasonal baked goods company that uses all-natural, fresh ingredients and unique interpretations. 

 

Ludwinski shares recipes from the bakery in the new book. Sister pie opened in 2015 and has already made a name for itself locally since then.  
 

Each recipe is connected to the story of what Sister Pie is all about. It is a business that that focuses on three key areas: employees, the environment and the economy.

 


 

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.