Sister Pie founder authors new cookbook

DETROIT - Entrepreneur Lisa Ludwinski's new book, "Sister Pie: Recipes and Stories from the Detroit Bakery,"

is garnering a lot of attention.

In just a few years, Ludwinski, the founder of Sister Pie, has gone from opening a popular eatery in Detroit’s West Village to becoming a published author.

Sister Pie is a Detroit based seasonal baked goods company that uses all-natural , fresh ingredients and unique interpretations.

Ludwinski shares recipes from the bakery in the new book. Sister pie opened in 2015 and has already made a name for itself locally since then.



Each recipe is connected to the story of what Sister Pie is all about. It is a business that that focuses on three key areas: employees, the environment and the economy.





