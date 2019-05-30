She was on the phone with her 10-year-old son when a stranger offered him candy and followed him

DETROIT - A Detroit woman said she was on the phone with her 10-year-old son when he was approached by a man who offered him candy while the boy was walking to school.

Brittany Howze said her son, Mont'tay, was walking the short distance from his home to the Plymouth Educational Center at East Forrest Avenue and Russell Street in the Forrest Park neighborhood east.

"As my son was walking to school, somebody was trying to kidnap him, take him," Howze said. "They asked him, 'Do you want candy?' He said, 'No.' I told him to run. He ran all the way to school."

The Plymouth Educational Center in Detroit. (WDIV)

Mont'tay said a man walked up to him and offered him candy. When he ran away, the man continued to follow him, police said.

Mont'tay was on the phone with his mother the entire time.

"He said, 'They're trying to get me,'" Howze said. "I told him to run and run and run and don't stop, and that's what he did."

School officials said they will be alerting parents to the incident. Detroit police officers have been in and out of the school all morning, working on a description of the man.

The boy said the man was white, slender and about 30 years old. He had spiky hair, a black shirt and shorts and a sword tattoo on his leg.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.