Shelby Township business donates special chair to teenager suffering painful disease

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Macomb County teenager is fighting a rare bone disease that affects one in a million.

Alyea Rourke, 15, has multifocal osteomyelitis, an inflammatory bone disease occurring primarily in children and adolescents where painful outbursts can flare up and last for days, sometimes weeks.

"It can come in shooting pains," Rourke said. "It feels like someone is beating you with a hammer.

Rourke has been skating since she was 5 years old. Winning championships has been a long-time dream, so she fights through the pain.

Peter Lowry knows he can't do anything to prevent her pain, but he stepped up in a big way to help. He said he watched Rourke come into his store -- Relax the Back in Shelby Township -- almost every day to try a $9,000 massage chair.

Lowry called Rourke's family to come in Tuesday and gave her the chair. After a year and a half of infusions, hospital stays, injections, bone biopsies and medications, Rourke has a means of relief.

It's not about the massage chair; it's about a teenage girl refusing to give up.

"I don't want to let the disease stop me from what I'm doing," Rourke said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with medical costs. You can donate here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.