Shelby Township collision on 23 Mile Road kills one, injures another

Two vehicles collided on 23 Mile Road in Shelby Township on Friday, April 27, 2018. (WDIV)

SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - According to authorities, just before noon Friday the Shelby Township Police Department received two calls about a silver Dodge Ram driving eastbound on 23 Mile Road in an erratic manner.

Minutes later, police received an additional call of a collision involving a silver Dodge Ram and a box truck at 23 Mile Road and Central Industrial Drive.

Emergency personnel arrived and attended to an 81-year-old man who was driving the Dodge Ram and a 66-year-old man who was driving the commercial box truck.

Both drivers were taken to Troy Beaumont Hospital, where the driver of the Dodge succumbed to his injuries and died. The driver of the box truck was treated and released.

23 Mile Road was closed to traffic in both directions for hours while the accident scene was being processed. Police do not currently believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or any individuals with information relevant to the incident are asked to contact the Shelby Township Police Department at 586-731-2121.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.