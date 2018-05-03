Shelby Township man accused of Lakeside Mall shooting threat will stand trial

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 20-year-old man who police said had plans to go on a mass shooting spree at the Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights will stand trial.

Tyler Tindell is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail after threats were made to the mall. Tindell faced a judge in March and heard his charges.

"False report or threat of terrorism, that you did threaten to do an act of terrorism and did communicate that threat to another person,” the judge said.

Deputy Chief Mark Coil, of the Shelby Township Police Department, said the charges came after Tindell was arrested for domestic terrorism.

"That is a felony punishable up to 20 years in prison, a fine up to $20,000 plus cost,” the judge said.

Coil said police received multiple tips that Tindell was planning to shoot up Lakeside Mall. He sent threatening text messages outlining his plans, police said.

Days earlier police executed a search warrant at his home, where they found a gun.

The judge issued Tindell bond with stipulations. Tindall pleaded not guilty. He will be on house arrest.

He’s also not allowed near Eisenhower High School and Lakeside Mall.

Tindell waived a preliminary examination on Tuesday and will stand trial at Macomb County Circuit Court.

