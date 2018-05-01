Shelby Township man due in court for charges in wife's murder

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Joshua Boshell pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and felony firearms charges in connection to his wife's death in March.

Officers were called March 17 to the Crystal Lake Apartments on the report of a suicide and found 44-year-old Kristi Cline Boshell with a gunshot to the head, according to police.

Detectives executed search warrants and conducted interviews. Police called the death suspicious.

Joshua Boshell, 40, was taken into custody at the scene. He was arraigned March 20 and denied bond.

Police said officers had responded to the couple’s apartment in the past for domestic incidents.

Boshell and his wife both have one child each, but they did not have any children together.

A preliminary examination hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at 41A District Court.

