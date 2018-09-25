Shelby Township massage therapist to be sentenced Tuesday for sexually touching women during massage

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Shelby Township man accused of sexually touching two women during massage therapy appointments is expected to be back in court Tuesday morning.

Nathan Isaiah Weems, who was a massage therapist at the Namaste Massage and Spiritual Wellness massage parlor in Shelby Township, will be in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday for his sentencing.

ORIGINAL STORY: Shelby Township massage therapist accused of sexually touching women, forcing them to touch him

He had his license suspended after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and six counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Third-degree sexual conduct is a felony, and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct is a high-court misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of two years in prison.

The appointments with the two victims happened on March 5, according to police.

One of the victims, Janet Wist, shared her story with Local 4.

"He picked up my hand and put it back," she said. "I knew I was in trouble within the first five minutes of the massage."

She filed a police report on the same day the second victim, Lori Georges, was violated.

"I couldn't believe I endured two hours of that," Wist said.

"It's a horrible feeling they leave you with," Georges said.

Wist and Georges fear others may have been violated and want other potential victims to know it's okay to speak out.

