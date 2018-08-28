Shelby Township police: Man touched woman, exposed himself on 22 Mile Road

SHELBY TOWNSHIP - Shelby Township police are investigating a case of indecent exposure and assault that happened around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26.

The incident happened on 22 Mile Road near Shelby Road. According to the victim a silver vehicle with black trim, possibly a Jeep Liberty, followed her from River Bends Park.

The suspect passed the victim and eventually stopped in front of her vehicle. A male then exited the vehicle and started to approach the victim. After approaching the woman he reached inside the window of her car and touched her leg. The suspect then started to expose himself. When the woman attempted to leave the scene the man tried jumping into her vehicle. The suspect fled the area.

He has been described as a black man, about 26 years old, 6 feet tall, with a thin build and shaved hair.

If you have any information on the case contact Shelby Township police at 586-731-2121.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.