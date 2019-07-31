News

Shelby Township police search for woman accused of trying to use fake $100 bill at cafe

Woman caught on video with fake bill at Hong Kong Cafe, police say

By Derick Hutchinson

A woman suspected of trying to use a fake $100 bill in Shelby Township in July 30, 2019. (Shelby Township police)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Shelby Township police are searching for a woman caught on video apparently trying to use a fake $100 bill at a cafe.

The woman went to the Hong Kong Cafe on Tuesday and tried to pass a fake $100 bill, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call Shelby Township police at 586-731-2121.

