Shelby Township police search for woman accused of trying to use fake $100 bill at cafe

A woman suspected of trying to use a fake $100 bill in Shelby Township in July 30, 2019. (Shelby Township police)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Shelby Township police are searching for a woman caught on video apparently trying to use a fake $100 bill at a cafe.

The woman went to the Hong Kong Cafe on Tuesday and tried to pass a fake $100 bill, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call Shelby Township police at 586-731-2121.

Another day....ANOTHER fake $100 bill. Yesterday this girl attempted to pass a fake hundy at Hong Kong Cafe. We'd like to talk to her. Info? Call Officer L at 586-731-2121 ext. 345 (Also, if you are a business owner, please let your employees know to watch for counterfeits.) pic.twitter.com/kLtRd8ty40 — Shelby Twp PD (@ShelbyTwp911) July 31, 2019

