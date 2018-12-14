Sheriff: 13-year-old Novi girl threatened shooting at South Lyon middle school

Seven dead puppies were left outside the Michigan Animal Rescue League in Pontiac Sunday morning. MARL has filed a report with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

SOUTH LYON, Mich. - A 13-year-old Novi girl has admitted to making a shooting threat at Centennial Middle School in South Lyon.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a Lyon Township school resource officer first was made aware of the threat. The officer had been advised by the South Lyon Police Department of a nonspecific threat, "which had been conveyed through multiple people," reads a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

The teen was identified and contacted at her home in Novi. She was interviewed by law enforcement while in the presence of her mother and admitted to making the shooting threat, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators determined the teen did not have access to weapons and released her pending further investigation.

She has been suspended from school while the investigation continues.

