Sheriff investigates death of 3-year-old boy in Port Huron Township

PORT HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The death of a 3-year-old boy in Port Huron Township is under investigation by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Tim Donnellon said his deputies were called to a home in the 3700 block of Lapeer Road in Port Huron Township shortly before 9 a.m. Monday for a deceased child. Deputies found the 3-year-old child dead at the home.

A cause of death has not yet been determined, according to the Sheriff's Office. Detectives continue to investigate.

