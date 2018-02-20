News

Sheriff investigates death of 3-year-old boy in Port Huron Township

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
PORT HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The death of a 3-year-old boy in Port Huron Township is under investigation by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office. 

Sheriff Tim Donnellon said his deputies were called to a home in the 3700 block of Lapeer Road in Port Huron Township shortly before 9 a.m. Monday for a deceased child. Deputies found the 3-year-old child dead at the home. 

A cause of death has not yet been determined, according to the Sheriff's Office. Detectives continue to investigate. 

