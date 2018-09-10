Sheriff to investigate excessive force claims against Warren police official

WARREN, Mich. - The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is stepping in to investigate excessive force claims involving Warren’s deputy police commissioner.

Matt Nichols has been on administrative leave since the incident in late July.

Warren police are conducting an internal affairs investigation on Nichols after claims that he used excessive force on a shoplifting suspect who was already in custody back in July.

On Monday, Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer requested the Sheriff’s Office to look into another investigation of Nichols for possible criminal charges.

“Use of force is important as far as when you have to use and justify it," Dwyer said in July. "We don't tolerate -- and I don't tolerate -- the use of force when it's not necessary, and if the use of force is used when it's not necessary, then disciplinary action will be taken."

There have been six civil lawsuits filed against Nichols as a Warren officer, dating back to 2004. The allegations in the lawsuits include police brutality, hitting people while they're handcuffed and arresting people under false pretenses.

