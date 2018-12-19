Shinola Hotel opens in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - The Shinola Hotel building has been vacant for years and now it's restored back to life.

Daniel Caudill is the creative director for the Shinola Hotel.

"There's fine Italian dining," Caudill said. "We have the evening bar, which is a little speakeasy off the alley. Private dining room. The Shinola store is attached to it."

Caudill said the hotel is focused on the customer experience.

"It was guest experience first, from the bathtubs, to the couches, to the bed and the beddings. We considered every little detail. It was the guest first experience first and then design came second," he said.

