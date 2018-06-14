Shirtless Livonia man torches neighbor's SUV because 'it was way too loud,' police say

LIVONIA, Mich. - A 26-year-old Livonia man was arrested last month for torching his neighbor's SUV because "it was way too loud," according to authorities.

Police said a resident on Cardwell Street, north of Plymouth Road, woke up around 2:30 a.m. on May 29 to a noise outside his home. He went outside and found a man pouring something on his 1998 Ford Explorer and lighting it, police said.

When the resident confronted the man, he ran north on Cardwell Street, leaving behind a bicycle in the bushes, according to officials.

The resident called police, who arrived to find the SUV completely engulfed in flames. They used a K-9 unit to search for the man, but then the police station received a call from a man reporting his bicycle stolen, according to the report.

The caller told police he was at Plymouth and Inkster roads, and officials found him in Redford Township.

Police identified the caller as Jonathan Bingham, who they said matched the description of the man who lit the SUV on fire. He was wearing red basketball shorts and no shirt.

Bingham told police he didn't know who had stolen his bicycle, but after further questioning, he admitted to setting the SUV on fire, according to authorities.

Bingham told police the Explorer travels through his neighborhood and is "extremely noisy," according to the police report. He said he found where it was parked and set it on fire because it was loud and woke him up, the report said.

Police found a gas can and a mug about a block away from the scene. Bingham said he had used them to set the fire, police said.

The owner of the SUV told police he didn't know anyone matching Bingham's description.

Bingham was arrested and charged with fourth-degree arson. He faces up to five years in prison.

Bingham is being held on $50,000 bail.

