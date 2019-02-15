News

Shooter apprehended, several injured at Aurora, Illinois manufacturing plant

Police: 'This is an active scene'

By Associated Press, Kayla Clarke

AURORA, Ill. - City officials said a shooter has been apprehended after an active shooter situation at an industrial park in Aurora, Illinois.

NBC News is reporting that multiple people were injured.

The city sent a tweet Friday afternoon saying police are on the scene.

Live TV reports show dozens of first responder vehicles outside a building housing the Henry Pratt Co.

Schools in the area are being held on a soft lockdown, West Aurora School District 129 said in a Facebook post.

"There are reports of an active shooter at the Henry Pratt building near Cleveland and Prairie just east of Luigi's Pizza, as a result, we are holding all district students in place for their safety, there is a police presence in the area," the district said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also said they are responding to the building.

