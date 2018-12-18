Shooter who gunned down Detroit father outside El Capri Lounge still on loose

DETROIT - Officials are still searching for the person who fatally shot a Detroit father outside the El Capri Lounge on the city's east side.

Daniel Williams, 40, went to the El Capri Lounge near the corner of Mt. Elliott Street and Grand Boulevard on Aug. 20, officials said. He went to the lounge often and felt safe there, police said.

Williams stepped outside around 1:55 a.m. to take a phone call, according to authorities. While he was outside, someone called out to him and several shots were fired, police said.

Williams was struck several times and killed, according to officials.

Williams is the eighth of 10 children, officials said. He attended Detroit Public Schools and the University of Detroit.

He is the father of one son, according to authorities.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

