Shooters still at large months after 40-year-old man killed on Detroit's east side, police say

DETROIT - Two suspected shooters are still on the loose months after a 40-year-old man was killed on the city's east side, police said.

The incident happened at 2 a.m. Aug. 20, 2018, in the area of Mt. Elliott Street and East Grand Boulevard.

The 40-year-old victim was on his cellphone when two men got out of separate vehicles and started firing shots, police said.

The victim was fatally injured, according to officials.

Police said the men got back into their vehicles and drove west on Palmer Street.

One man was wearing all dark clothing and driving a silver or gray Ford Crown Vic or Mercury Marauder with 20-inch rims.

The other man was wearing all dark clothing and driving a black sedan.

Both men were armed, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle in the picture above or has information about the case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.