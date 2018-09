ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - At least one person has been shot at Shore Pointe Motor Lodge early Friday morning.

Police are on scene investigating at the motel one east 9 Mile Rd near I-94.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made.

