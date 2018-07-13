Shooting kills 1 on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A 26-year-old man was shot to death outside a residence on Detroit's east side Friday.

According to authorities, a little after 8 a.m., the victim was outside a home located on Townsend Street. He was retrieving things from his car when a black SUV pulled up, a man exited the vehicle, shot the victim multiple times and fled on foot. The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The only description police have of the shooter is that he was short, thin and armed.

The investigation is ongoing.

