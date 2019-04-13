News

Shooting near Inkster Cobras Motorcycle Club being investigated

Victim in stable condition

By Natasha Dado

INKSTER, Mich. - On Saturday morning Michigan State Police responded to the 3200 block of Middlebelt Road over reports of a non-fatal shooting. 

According to Inkster police, there was a fight at the Inkster Cobras Motorcycle Club. The victim is a 37-year-old male. He was treated at a hospital for his injuries and is in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information call police at 734-287-5000. 

