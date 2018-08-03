Shooting on Detroit's east side leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

DETROIT - One person was killed and another is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday on Detroit's east side.

Police said both victims were standing outside in the 10000 block of Sterritt Street when a man walked up and began shooting at 7:50 p.m.

One of the men ran away after he was shot. The shooter followed him and shot him again in the back of the head, killing him, police said. The other victim, a 29-year-old man, suffered two gunshot wounds to the stomach. He is listed in critical condition at a hospital.

The shooter is described as black with a slim build. He is stands about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, was wearing black shorts and was armed with a handgun.

