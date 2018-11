A 26-year-old man is seriously injured after being shot on Kelly Road Wednesday morning.

The victim does not know who shot him and suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was walking in the area around 4:36 a.m. when he was shot, according to police.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment afterward.

Police are investigating the shooting and have no suspect in custody.

