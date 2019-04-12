Shooting outside Harper Woods homes captured on surveillance video

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Two homes were hit by gunfire Thursday night in the 19700 block of Damman Street in Harper Woods.

Security video shows two men walking from a house to a truck parked in the street. Then it shows someone from the same house open fire. Both groups fired several rounds, then the truck took off down the street.

Harper Woods police said they recovered about 20 gun casings from the scene. Three people were taken into custody, and police are searching for more.

"I'm still kind of shocked. I can't believe it," said Michael Collins, who lives on the block. "I've been here for 11 years and nothing like this has ever happened. I've never even heard a gunshot over here.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact Harper Woods police.

