Shooting reported at gas station in Canton Township; Man in custody

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A shooting was reported at a gas station in Canton Township on Tuesday afternoon.

Here's the info from Canton Township police:

Today at approximately 2:45 p.m., Canton Police and Fire Departments responded to a 911 call at the Valero gas station on Ford and Haggerty.

Upon arrival, police officers found a male that had been shot one time by an acquaintance. The subject was transported to an area hospital by firefighter/medics for medical treatment.

A male shooter was identified at the scene, and was taken into police custody. There is no further threat to the community.

No additional injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation by the police department.

Shooting at this gas station in Canton Township. We’re live at 4. @Local4News pic.twitter.com/VcqvTGGGUK — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryWDIVLocal4) March 20, 2018

