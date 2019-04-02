Shooting scene behind Detroit apartment building linked to car fire, police say

DETROIT - A shooting scene behind a Detroit apartment building has been linked to a car fire, Detroit police said.

Police said a man was shot in an apartment complex on East Outer Drive, but when police got to the scene, the body was gone.

Police said someone drove away in a silver vehicle.

At 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a second scene on Goulburn Avenue in Detroit. They said they found a car on fire with a body inside.

The vehicle was burned beyond recognition, but police say they believe the two scenes are connected.

