Shoplifting case against Van Buren Township trustee to be dropped if she pays $500

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The shoplifting case against a Van Buren Township board of trustees member will be dropped if she pays $500.

Original report: Van Buren Township trustee accused of shoplifting, repeated dishonesty

Sherry Frazier was given a deferred sentence after she pleaded guilty this week.

Frazier was accused of violating the township's ethics policy for numerous reasons. She was arrested and charged with shoplifting at a Macy's store in Taylor, and she failed to notify the township of her arrest. She's also accused of repeatedly being dishonest and taking credit for work she never did.

