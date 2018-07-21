Shots fired after truck stolen from Westside Detroit used car dealership

DETROIT - Gunshots broke out at a Detroit car dealership Saturday after an attempted car theft.

According to authorities, a suspect was trying to steal a Ford F-150 from a used car dealership located on the corner of Joy Road and Ward Avenue. The owner of the dealership fired at the car thief, striking the truck, which was later abandoned on Sorrento Avenue, a block away from the dealership.

The culprit was not found when the police arrived. It is unknown if they were struck by shots.

The investigation is ongoing.

