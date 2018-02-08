Shots fired in Highland Park as 2 men involved in love triangle fight over girlfriend, police say

Highland Park police said a man was shot during a dispute over a girlfriend involved in a love triangle. (WDIV)

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - Shots were fired Wednesday in Highland Park when two men involved in a love triangle got into an argument about a girlfriend, police said.

Investigators said the two men were having an argument at a home on Cortland Street when one of the men started assaulting the other. The man being attacked has a concealed pistol license, pulled out his gun and fired shots, police said.

The first man was struck by at least one gunshot. He is in stable condition, officials said.

The CPL holder is being questioned by police.

Officials said it's up to the prosecutor whether or not charges are filed.

