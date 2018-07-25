Shots fired into Pontiac home with residents gathered in kitchen

Police said shots were fired into a Pontiac home Wednesday while the residents were gathered in the kitchen. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - Police said shots were fired into a Pontiac home Wednesday while the residents were gathered in the kitchen.

Deputies were called to the home in the 200 block of Victory Street at 12:50 a.m. They found the house had been struck by multiple bullets.

Nobody inside the house was injured. The residents said they had been gathered in the kitchen when the gunfire started.

The residents said they don't know why someone would shoot at their home.

Deputies found spent shell casings outside the home and collected them for evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

