Shots fired near school on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Shots were fired near a school on Auburn Street on Detroit's west side.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon outside Detroit Leadership Academy as students were being dismissed. The school went into lockdown.

Police said four men in an older blue or black minivan pulled up, an altercation ensued and two shots were fired outside the van.

Nobody was injured in the shooting and students were rushed back inside the building.

Students are not allowed to leave until their parents pick them up.

Police are investigating.

The school board president, Mark Lezotte, released the following statement:

“We ask that you all keep the Detroit Leadership Academy community in your thoughts and prayers as we continue to work through this difficult situation. The immediate and protective action of our trained staff helped ensure that no students or staff were injured. We must work diligently to ensure that schools remain a safe place for our students. Additional trauma support and counselors are being provided to students, staff and families to help support the DLA community.”



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.