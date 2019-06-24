Shots fired outside Detroit middle school; 13-year-old boy playing basketball struck

DETROIT - Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary-Middle School was home to a heavy police presence Sunday night after a 13-year-old boy was shot while playing basketball.

ORIGINAL STORY: 13-year-old boy playing basketball shot on Detroit's west side

Anthon Sparks lives in a neighborhood near the intersection of Puritan Avenue and Greenlawn Street, where the shooting happened.

"All I heard was, like, five or six shots," Sparks said. "I peeked out my window, and I saw the little boy. He came down the street, and he was stumbling and pulling his bike."

Police said a fight occurred at about 6 p.m. and someone fired shots into the crowd. The 13-year-old boy was shot in the ankle and was rushed to a hospital by his family.

"He'll be alright," said Detroit police capt. John Serda. "It's just a ridiculous situation that we have another juvenile struck by gunfire who wasn't even involved in the fight."

Serda urges residents to put their weapons down.

"We all get in disputes, but it doesn't have to involve weapons," Serda said.

The boy is expected to recover.

"I pray for his family," Serda said. "I hope he has a speedy recovery."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1200.

