Should Michigan universities allow students to smoke marijuana on campus?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - It has been a week since voters across Michigan approved Proposal 1, which legalized recreational marijuana, but several universities and colleges in Michigan want everyone to know they have their own rules.

“Existing policies of the university and the federal law that we have to comply with will continue to prohibit the use or growing of marijuana on our campus facilities,” said Rick Fitzgerald with University of Michigan.

Fitzgerald said the school has to follow different guidelines, at least for now.

“We are taking a good look. We got a little bit of time about a week or two before that state law takes effect, so we’re taking another careful look to see if there are any other changes needed in policies and procedures on campus,” said Fitzgerald.

The University of Michigan sent out the following statement to faculty and staff members:

“Election Day in Michigan brought the passage of Proposal 1, legalizing marijuana use by adults for recreational purposes.However, the new state law will not change University of Michigan policy or federal law, both of which prohibit the possession and use of marijuana on university premises, and in the conduct of university business away from campus. As a recipient of federal funds, U-M is required by federal law to maintain drug-free campuses and workplaces. Those federal laws take precedence over state law. Therefore, the use, possession or cultivation of marijuana in any form and for any purpose continues to violate the U-M Alcohol and Other Drug Policy and is prohibited at the university.

U-M is committed to providing a safe, healthy community for students, faculty, staff, patients and visitors. The Alcohol and Other Drug Policy is reviewed annually as part of the Drug-Free Workplace Act and the Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act, and is distributed annually to all employees and students."

The school's stance was accompanied by mixed reviews from students.

“I feel like since Prop 1 has passed and it's statewide legal, I feel that it should be legal here too,” said freshman Chintan Modi.

