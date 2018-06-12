Siege on Detroit liquor stores continues with latest break-in

DETROIT - The siege on liquor stores in the city of Detroit is far from over, as police have new security footage of a group that smashed its way into a store.

Police obtained video of the incident from a liquor store on East Grand Blvd.

“They smashed in through the back door with the truck," said Larry Danyal, owner of Liberty Liquor. "They created a big mess and a hole in the doors."

Liberty Liquor was victimized by one of three break-ins that happened recently.

“They're going through a lot of effort to try and get into places and steal small things, but they’re leaving with nothing,” Danyal said.

But the cleanup is costing the owners.

“We’re losing business," Danyal said. "We’re losing money for fixing the damages, and something has to be done because this has been going for almost two to three months now. We can’t do nothing about it. We have cameras. I even joined the Green Light system with police watching constantly and they’re still doing it. They have no fear."

