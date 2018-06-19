Sign of the Beefcarver in Dearborn to close after more than 50 years

DEARBORN, Mich. - It's time to take a trip down memory lane. More than 50 years ago, the Sign of the Beefcarver went up along Michigan Avenue in Dearborn. In its heyday, it was a staple family restaurant.

But times have changed, and for the Sign of the Beefcarver, that means its long run has come to an end.

The restaurant has served people in Dearborn since 1968. The company offered employees jobs at the only other Beefcarver in Royal Oak, but some workers can't drive 30 minutes or more to work.

Mohammad Hider, who owns Famous Hamburger about a half-mile away, heard what happened to Beefcarver and put out the word that he would hire people who just lost their jobs.

"First of all, we're right down the street," Hider said. "Second of all, why not help the community wherever we can?"

Hider said he's not happy to see Beefcarver go out of business, even though it was a competitor.

"You want to grow the community together," Hider said. "If one person does good, we all want to do good. If one person does bad, we want to go over there and help that person, and have them do better than me, because that's how I was raised and that's how I want to become successful, as well."

Hider said he can offer kitchen, front of the house, cashier and manager positions.

What makes the hamburgers famous?

"Customers will tell us why, and thankfully we have a long reputation of why they're famous," Hider said.

