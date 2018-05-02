Simulated explosions, gunshots may be heard during crisis training on Wayne State's campus Thursday

Wayne State University is conducting crisis training on Thursday. Here's what you need to know:

On Thursday, May 3, the Wayne State University Police Department, in partnership with local law enforcement agencies, will conduct a large-scale training exercise on the Wayne State campus.

The simulation is being coordinated by the Detroit office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and will involve a mock drill where multiple law enforcement agencies will come together to address a simulated, yet realistic, terrorist attack in an urban environment.

The event will involve a variety of scenarios in and around campus buildings along Warren Avenue between Cass Avenue and Anthony Wayne Drive. During the exercise, expect to see a large presence of law enforcement, fire personnel and EMS (including tactical response vehicles), and simulated gunshots and explosions may be heard.

To ensure the safety of participants and visitors to our campus, the following buildings will be closed Thursday, May 3, from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.

5045 Cass (Science Hall)

5101 Cass (Chemistry)

5143 Cass (State Hall)

5000 Gullen Mall (Life Sciences)

5048 Gullen Mall (Science and Engineering Library)

5104 Gullen Mall (Linsell House)

The following parking lots will also be closed due to the exercise:

Lot 54 (Old Main)

Lot 53 (Physics)

Lot 60 (West Forest Dirt Lot)

The training exercise will require the closure of Warren Avenue between Cass Avenue and Anthony Wayne Drive. Second Avenue will also be closed from West Hancock to West Warren. The road closures will begin at 7 a.m. and last until approximately 3 p.m. Parking restrictions will be in effect in the area of the road closures, and vehicles parked in these areas will be impounded. The hours posted on the No Parking signs will be strictly enforced.

Should any students, staff or community members express concern to you during this event, please advise them that this is a planned drill by local law enforcement and the area is completely safe.

