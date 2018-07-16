Single-vehicle crash leaves motorcyclist dead in Washtenaw County

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A single motorcycle crash on US-12 in Ypsilanti Township left one person dead Sunday evening.

According to Washtenaw County officials, the accident happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on westbound US-12. The bypass was closed in both directions from Wiard to Onandaga for a short time while police responded to the crash.

Only the motorcycle was involved in this crash. It is unknown at this time what caused the crash. This case remains under investigation.

