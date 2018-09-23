Single-vehicle crash on westbound I-94 and Middlebelt Road leaves 1 dead Sunday morning

ROMULUS, Mich. - One man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on westbound I-94 at Middlebelt Road in Romulus Sunday morning.

The crash, which involved a vehicle crashing into a pole, happened at 2:50 a.m. The vehicle caught fire, and police on scene say a person was inside the vehicle during the fire.

Police attempted to extinguish the fire, but were unsuccessful. The victim died at the scene.

The victim's name has not yet been released, and the cause of the crash is still not known at this time.

