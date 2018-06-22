Sleeping homeowner shot by 3 intruders during break-in on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A man was shot Friday by intruders who broke into his home on Detroit's west side, police said.

The incident happened at a home in the 16500 block of Wormer Street near the corner of Telegraph and McNichols roads.

Authorities told family members that the man was shot during a "violent home invasion" at his house.

"We have a resident who lives in this house right here," Detroit police Capt. John Svec said. "He says he was sleeping, someone broke in, he was shot once in the backside."

Police said three men rushed into the home while the resident was sleeping. The gunmen fired a shot, hitting the homeowner once in his backside.

The men fled the house and got into a stolen black Dodge Charger, officials said.

Detroit police are still at the scene investigating the incident.

It's unclear if the homeowner fired shots back at the intruders, police said. The neighbor across the street said a bullet was fired into his home while he was inside with his daughter.

"This is where one of the stray bullets came through the wall," the neighbor said.

A neighbor said a bullet was fired into his home during the home invasion across the street. (WDIV)

