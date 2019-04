MICHIGAN - Officials say a small beef cattle herd in northern Michigan has been infected with bovine tuberculosis.

The state Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says the herd was in Alpena County, which is part of an area in the northern Lower Peninsula where the fatal disease is commonly found in whitetail deer.

Contact with deer is believed to be a common means of transmitting the illness to cattle.

