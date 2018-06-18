Small child found in car with woman who overdosed on heroin in Oakland County, police say

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A small child was found in a car with a woman who had overdosed on heroin in Independence Township, according to officials.

A deputy had to administer a dose of Narcan just to wake the 29-year-old Waterford Township woman, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Now, she's been separated from her 3-year-old daughter, who was found in the car.

Residents in Independence Township said they're not surprised this happened.

Oakland County firefighters and deputies found the woman and her 3-year-old parked in the Independence Woods mobile home park.

Deputies were called after a resident spotted the unconscious woman and her infant daughter in a silver Dodge Charger.

The woman became alert and responsive after being given a dose of Narcan, police said. She was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital.

The 3-year-old girl was turned over to her grandmother.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.