Small plane crashes in Detroit: Here's what we know

DETROIT - Two people were killed Sunday night when a small plane crashed on Detroit's east side.

There were three people, including the pilot, onboard the single engine prop Cessna 210 plane. One of them was able to escape the fiery crash.

The plane crashed about 8 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Milton and Eldon avenues, west of Van Dyke Avenue. The neighborhood is south of Forest Lawn Cemetery and just west of Coleman A. Young International Airport, also known as Detroit City Airport.

Texas family onboard plane

A 54-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were killed. Neighbors helped the couple's 17-year-old son out of the wreckage. KPRC in Houston reports the family is from the Houston area.

The plane had left an airport in Arkansas just before 4 p.m. It crashed about 8 p.m. It hit a tree, hit power lines and burst into flames before flipping and crashing upside down.

No one on the ground was injured.

Neighbors rush to help

People who live in the neighborhood rushed to try to save the family from the burning crash. They were prying on doors and windows to try to get the people out of the wreckage.

Cordelle Owens helped save the teen. He said he felt sorry he couldn't save all three of them.

"It was terrible. It was all burning fire and everything, and they told me to leave because the plane might blow. But I couldn't because I had to get that guy out of there. I feel bad because I couldn't save the other two," he said.

Video (watch above) shows someone stumble out of the burning wreckage.

The teen was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital in critical condition.

How did this happen?

The pilot told the air traffic control tower that he was having landing gear problems. The plane also was low on fuel.

The plane was circling Detroit City Airport as the pilot was looking for a grassy spot to land.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating. It may take them a year to finalize their scientific report.

However, the a preliminary crash report from the NTSB is expected in about a week.

