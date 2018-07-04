Smash-and-grab thief targets cars parked outside Cobo Center in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - A thief is targeting cars parked outside Cobo Center in Downtown Detroit.

A theft victim, who didn't want to be identified, provided video of a man who he said has smashed out the windows of multiple vehicles parked at Ford and Second streets on the weekends.

The victim said he called police after he witnessed the man stealing a suitcase that belonged to a Missouri girl who was in town for a national volleyball tournament, but the thief was able to get away.

"It was my car a couple months ago, this guy's family and they've hit two or three times since," the victim said.

The victim said he has reported the thefts to police. When Local 4 called police, they said they were unable to find the report on the case, but since it's a holiday, it is unclear if police have identified the thief.

