SNAP to hold rally outside Debbie Stabenow's Detroit office demanding 'food is a human right'

DETROIT - A government program and other organizations are planning a rally outside Sen. Debbie Stabenow's Detroit office -- 719 Griswold Street -- to call on the senator to declare that food is a human right.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and members of the Safety Net Coalition, a group of organizations including Mothering Justice, MOSES and Michigan United, are scheduled to rally at 10 a.m. Tuesday outside Stabenow's Detroit office.

The demonstrators are hoping Stabenow takes a stand for the program in the upcoming review of the Farm Aid Bill. The federal government reviews the food and farming landscape every five years or so, and then renews the bill entirely. Most issues surrounding the renewed bill include crop insurance, conservation and nutrition.

Nutrition took up 80 percent of the budget over the last five years, and SNAP is worried some of the funding will be cut.

"Senator Stabenow has worked across the aisle with Senator Pat Roberts (R-Kansas) to draft a bill that acknowledges the need for SNAP by the elderly, disables and those trying to raise families on low wage incomes," a press release from Michigan United says. "The Safety Net Coalition wants Senator Stabenow to stand firm against amendments that would gut the much needed assistance program when it is reconciled with the House version of the bill that will be voted upon Thursday.

"(SNAP has) invited the Senator's office to stand in solidarity with constituents who have benefited from SNAP and to pledge to defend the program that supports so many vulnerable Michigan families."

According to the United States Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service website, SNAP "offers nutrition assistance to millions of eligible, low-income individuals and families, and provides economic benefits to communities. SNAP is the largest program in the domestic hunger safety net."

