Snickers joins push to move Halloween to last Saturday of October, offers free candy

Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Snickers said it will give away 1 million free candy bars if the federal government moves Halloween to the last Saturday of October.

A recent Change.org petition has garnered national attention and has reached more than 118,500 signatures.

The petition was started by the Halloween & Costume Association. It said the petition is meant to create a "safer, longer, stress-free celebration."

A Thursday Halloween? Not Satisfying. Halloween on the last Saturday of October? Satisfying. If the Fed Govt makes it official, we’ll offer 1 million free SNICKERS to America. Join the petition! https://t.co/EycXXuc0tB — SNICKERS® (@SNICKERS) July 26, 2019

Halloween is not a federal holiday.

