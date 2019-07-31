News

Snickers joins push to move Halloween to last Saturday of October, offers free candy

Change.org petition starts conversation

By Kayla Clarke
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Snickers said it will give away 1 million free candy bars if the federal government moves Halloween to the last Saturday of October.

A recent Change.org petition has garnered national attention and has reached more than 118,500 signatures.

The petition was started by the Halloween & Costume Association. It said the petition is meant to create a "safer, longer, stress-free celebration."

Halloween is not a federal holiday.

