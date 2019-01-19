Snow blasts Metro Detroit just in time for weekend full of winter festivals

DETROIT - Snow hasn't made much of an appearance this winter, but it showed up just in time for a weekend full of winter festivals.

Metro Detroiters braved the cold Saturday to head out to the many festivals, including Rochester's Fire and Ice Festival and the Winter Blast in Downtown Detroit.

The first-ever Michigan Central Station Winter Festival is also being held this weekend. It runs from Jan. 18 to Jan. 27. It runs from 5:30-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 5:30-9 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday. It will run until 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20.

