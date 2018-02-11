Snow moves out, but frigid air remains

DETROIT - Sunday evening will be cloudy with snow leaving. It becomes colder with temperatures near 20°F.

Sunday night skies will clear, and it becomes more frigid. Overnight lows will be in the low teens to near 10°F. Wind chills will be near or just below 0°F.

Monday will be mostly sunny and chilly. Afternoon highs will be near 30°F.

Welcome to Mardi Gras, Tuesday! It and St. Valentine's Day, Wednesday, will have higher temperatures with more sunshine. Tuesday will be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the low and mid 30s. Wednesday will have more thawing with daytime temps in the low 40s.

Thursday's highs will be near 40 degrees with rain and snow showers.

Sunshine returns with temps in the upper 20s and low 30s Friday.

