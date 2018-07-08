Snow still surviving July heat in Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. - Even after several days with temperatures in the 90s, snow from an April blizzard in Wisconsin still hasn't melted completely.

According to WGBA, Appleton received 21 inches of snow during an April blizzard. J.P. Heim has been documenting on Twitter the slow melting of a massive snow pile in a downtown parking ramp on his way to work.

"At the end of the day, it's just more the novelty of it," Heim said. "I'm not any sort of weather guru or anything. It's more just seeing something and say, 'Hey that looks cool,' and then throwing it out there and seeing everybody else kind of have fun with it."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.